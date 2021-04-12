First Alert Forecast: Rain and snow showers at times Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The slow moving storm system that has been with Wisconsin the last few days, will continue to be slowly making its way through Wisconsin the next few days. Overall, the dreary forecast is only going to slowly improve going into the middle part of next week. In addition to occasional showers and dampness, fog will be an issue at times, mainly during the early morning hours, as the wind will remain fairly light for the start of the work week.

Showers continue at times for the day with snow showers arriving overnight into early Tuesday morning (WSAW)

As temperatures cool off Monday night, expect rain showers to mix over to snow showers throughout early Tuesday morning, with some locations having some slushy accumulations by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will cool off into the lower 40s Tuesday, with occasional rain and snow showers continuing into late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Light rain and snow showers arrive early Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Skies will slowly clear out Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 50s for highs Thursday into the weekend, which are seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

Expect more clouds to arrive Sunday and Monday, with light showers returning early next week. Long term indications are still showing that temperatures will cool off by the middle of next week, with daytime highs back in the 40s by next Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain mainly below the average highs for the middle to end of April (WSAW)

