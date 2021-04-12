Clark County hosting J&J vaccine clinic Monday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Clark County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday.

It will feature the Johnson and Johnson one-dose shot. Registration for the vent has ended.

The clinic will run from 9:30 AM -3:30 PM at the Clark County Courthouse.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is for anyone 18-and-older.

What: COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Vaccines - Administered by Clark County Health Department (CCHD)

This is only a 1-dose COVID-19 Vaccine.

When: Monday, April 12, 2021 - 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Where: Clark County Courthouse

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.