Clark County hosting J&J vaccine clinic Monday
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Clark County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday.
It will feature the Johnson and Johnson one-dose shot. Registration for the vent has ended.
The clinic will run from 9:30 AM -3:30 PM at the Clark County Courthouse.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is for anyone 18-and-older.
What: COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Vaccines - Administered by Clark County Health Department (CCHD)
This is only a 1-dose COVID-19 Vaccine.
When: Monday, April 12, 2021 - 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Where: Clark County Courthouse
