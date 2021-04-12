2 Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics to be held this week in Adams County

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Health Department has organized two vaccine clinics to be held this week in Adams County. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine.

The first clinic is Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 at the Adams County Highway Department, located at 1342 County Rd F in Adams. The second clinic is Thursday, April 15 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Town of Rome Fire Department, located at 1156 Alpine Dr. in Nekoosa.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment on April 14. CLICK HERE to make an appointment on April 15.

Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine. It is available to people ages 18 and older.

