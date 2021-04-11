Advertisement

SPASH Volleyball falls to Eau Claire Memorial in Regional Final

By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The SPASH Volleyball team saw their season come to an end with a straight sets loss to Eau Claire Memorial in Saturday’s regional final. The Old Abes won 27-25, 25-23, and 25-21 to advance to sectionals.

The Panthers were the #1 seed in their regional, and started Saturday with a 3-0 win over #4 seed Superior.

