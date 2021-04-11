Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Showers continue for the beginning of the work week

By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Showers remain firmly entrenched across central Wisconsin for the rest of the weekend and well into next week, as a very slow moving storm system continues to move at a snail’s pace across the Great Lakes Region. Umbrellas and jackets will remain the mainstay in combating the inclement weather for Sunday and well into the next work week.

The occasional showers and considerable cloud cover, will continue for Monday and Tuesday, as temps will be dropping into the 40s for Tuesday. In addition, there may be some light snow showers at times, in the Northwoods early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night, as the dreary, cool and damp weather pattern continues for Wisconsin.

While it won’t quickly turn bright and sunny for the middle and end of the week, expect some sunshine and drier conditions to push back into Wisconsin as temps make a slow climb back into the 50s to near 60° by the next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Vaccine
Wisconsin reaches 3.5 million “shots in the arm” milestone, fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Latest News

Art to be Sent to the Moon 4/11/2021
Art to be Sent to the Moon 4/11/2021
Hmong WI Chamber of Commerce 4/11/2021
Hmong WI Chamber of Commerce 4/11/2021
Middleton, Portis lead Bucks past slumping Magic 124-87
Brewers logo
García homers again, Brewers beat Cardinals 9-3