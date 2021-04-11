Cultural Conversations: Hmong Wis. Chamber of Commerce aids small businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For over 20 years, the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce has helped dozens of small businesses grow and is looking to help even more.

HWCC Executive Director Dr. Maysee Herr says the organization has grew its clientele over the years.

“While our organization started off primarily focusing on Hmong and Southeast Asian business owners and entrepreneurs,” Herr explained, “we certainly have expanded beyond that.”

The list of services HWCC provides varies depending on each client’s needs, according to Herr, but technical and financial support are the areas most businesses seek assistance for.

“We provide technical assistance, so basically direct services to business startups and entrepreneurs,” Herr said. “And then we also provide financial assistance, more specifically lending dollars to businesses that might need them.”

Grow LLC is a new landscaping and snow removal small business in Marathon County. Co-Owner Alex Thao says HWCC helped them financially when his business needed it most.

“We went through a very long process of getting a loan, but we ended up acquiring it,” Thao explained, “which has helped us tremendously, so I’m very thankful for that.”

Owner of Schooley Mitchell Denis Tan says although he is not Hmong, HWCC extended to help and offered to help him grow his small business.

“I’m Asian. I’m Chinese. I’m from Singapore; I’m not Hmong,” Tan explained. “But, being a member of the Hmong Chamber… they’ve been helping small business owners like me to grow in the industry.”

And Herr says HWCC is only looking to aid more businesses in the economically-underserved communities across the state.

“I’m here on one side of the highway and there could be someone who lives on the other side of this highway who has no idea that we are here,” Herr said. “My goal really is to reach as far as possible across the state to communities who need our help.”

