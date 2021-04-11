As tick season ramps up, UWSP expert gives tips for prevention

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tick season has started in north-central Wisconsin, and UWSP professor Jamee Hubbard has some tips to prevent ticks from getting on your skin.

Hubbard, an insect expert, says when the temperature is above 50, that’s when the ticks start to come out.

“It’s been really warm. It’s been raining, it’s been really dry. And you know the ticks are out so you can avoid going to some of the places where you know ticks are,” Hubbard said.

Avoiding is the easiest option, but that’s not always possible. Hubbard says they like dark spaces/

“They are looking to get underneath your clothing more than anything.”

She says covering your skin during long walks Is the best way to prevent ticks from getting to the skin.

“Clothing that has a tight weave. So like broadcloth like shirts. And jeans,” Hubbard said.

Products like tick repellents can be of help for spots that are left exposed. However, if the tick is already attached to the skin, Hubbard says to remove it within 12 hours, if possible.

“Reach right down, right at the skin as close to the skin as you can get, stretch the skin maybe, and then just pull straight out.”

Specifically, Deer Ticks can cause Lyme disease, a serious illness that can be prevented by taking the steps above.

“It causes inflammation, it can get into your nervous symptoms and cause joint issues for a long time.”

According to the CDC, Wisconsin was 5th in the country for confirmed Lyme Disease cases in 2018, the last year available for data.

That’s why when you come back inside, Hubbard says to perform a tick check on your body.

“If you get ticks, it’s not that big of a deal as long as you get them off in a reasonable amount of time.”

