Wisconsin new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 as 4 more deaths are reported

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials reported 804 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, breaking the prior two-day streak of more than 1,000 new cases.

The 7-day average is 778 new cases per day.

The state received 4,414 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive, and 18% (18.2%) were positive. The remaining 3,610 tests were negative. The positivity rate’s 7-day average for all testing plateaued at 3.8% of all tests after days of rising.

It’s in part due to vaccinations that the death rate is holding steady at 1.1% even as the number of new cases and hospitalizations recently have recently risen, health officials say. The DHS reports 4 more deaths, and COVID-19′s death toll has reached 6,676 people. The four counties reporting new deaths were Brown, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha.

The DHS says 60 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19.

VACCINATIONS

As coronavirus continues to spread across Wisconsin, record numbers of people are getting vaccinated against the disease it causes, COVID-19. Numbers Saturday from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state set new one-day records and 7-day averages for the doses administered and Wisconsin residents completing their vaccinations.

Vaccinators have administered 3,471,590 total doses since December 13. That’s 91,189 more than reported Friday.

Now, 2,133,220 state residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 43,694 more than Friday’s report, 36.6% of Wisconsin’s residents received at least one dose.

Out of those 2 million-plus, 1,386,707 people completed their vaccination regimen with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s a record change of 56,236 from the day before. The state is increasing the number of residents completely vaccinated against COVID-19. The DHS says 23.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 11.1% vaccinated/1.7% completed

18-24: 22.8% vaccinated/11.1% completed

25-34: 30.6% vaccinated/16.8% completed

35-44: 38.0% vaccinated/20.9% completed

45-54: 39.9% vaccinated/21.4% completed

55-64: 50.3% vaccinated/23.7% completed

65+: 78.2% vaccinated/69.0% completed

We’ll update numbers on vaccination progress by county for Northeast Wisconsin shortly.

VARIANTS SPREADING

Despite the progress in vaccinations, health officials are pleading for people to continue masking up, wash their hands frequently, and maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone who’s not in their household because the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading. DHS officials say this is especially important as variants of the virus -- believed to be more contagious -- become more common.

Only a tiny fraction of virus cases are genetically analyzed (9,322 samples), but according to a new DHS website tracking variants (click here), in the Northeast health care region, 5.3% of samples tested turned out to be a California variant (scientifically known as B.1.427/B.1.429) and 3.8% were the UK variant (B.1.1.7). In the Fox Valley region, 2.7% of samples were the UK variant.

Wisconsin Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday, “We know people have pandemic fatigue and are ready to be done with this, but let’s also be frank that we don’t want to be done with this with hundreds and hundreds more of our fellow friends and family having lost their lives if we don’t and fail to keep at it for a bit more time.”

SATURDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 97,399 (36.8%) 64,243 (24.3%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 16,415 (32.8%) 11,087 (22.1%) Dodge (87,839) 25,463 (29.0%) 17,326 (19.7%) Door (27,668) (NE) 14,961 (54.1%) 9,456 (34.2%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 32,439 (31.4%) 24,202 (23.4%) Forest (9,004) 3,147 (35.0%) 2,432 (27.0%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,435 (33.4%) 1,176 (27.4%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,338 (33.5%) 4,955 (26.2%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,635 (32.5%) 4,709 (23.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 29,001 (36.7%) 19,539 (24.7%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 12,757 (31.6%) 8,789 (21.8%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,903 (41.8%) 1,640 (36.0%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 12,417 (32.7%) 8,931 (23.5%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 65,015 (34.6%) 42,623 (22.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 11,523 (28.2%) 8,409 (20.6%) Sheboygan (115,340) 41,583 (36.1%) 25,926 (22.5%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 16,012 (31.4%) 11,566 (22.7%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,712 (27.5%) 5,243 (21.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 58,475 (34.0%) 41,506 (24.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 174,605 (36.8%) 116,843 (24.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 182,429 (33.2%) 127,029 (23.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,114,556 (36.3%) 1,376,675 (23.6%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

We reported earlier in the article that 60 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says 290 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 care, including 74 in ICU.

The WHA says the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals are treating 20 COVID-19 patients and 7 of them are in ICU.

The ten Northeast hospitals are treating 24 COVID-19 patients, the same as Friday, with 3 in ICU.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports the state’s 136 hospitals have a total 235 ICU beds open, which is 16.0% of the state’s ICU beds. There are a total 1,919 hospital beds available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- which is 17.2% of the state’s supply.

Fox Valley region hospitals have a total 17 ICU beds open (16.6%) and 105 of all hospital bed types (12.3%).

Northeast region hospitals have 32 ICU beds (15.5%) and 231 of all bed types (24.2%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “available” and “open,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,660 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,217 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,592 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,116 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,961 cases (+41) (234 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,330 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,269 cases (+10) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,664 (+9) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,222 cases (+4) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,180 cases (-1) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,245 cases (+5) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,688 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,904 (+87) (290 deaths)

Dodge – 11,618 cases (+5) (161 deaths)

Door – 2,546 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,840 cases (+23) (32 deaths)

Dunn – 4,494 cases (+10) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,329 cases (+9) (105 deaths)

Florence - 434 cases (-1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,155 cases (+7) (105 deaths)

Forest - 942 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,793 cases (+5) (84 deaths)

Green – 3,414 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,550 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,969 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 570 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,589 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,156 cases (+6) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,049 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,127cases (+13) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,316 cases (+5) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,511 cases (+7) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,522 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,952 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,994 cases (+11) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,393 cases (+5) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,095 cases (+20) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,025 cases (+4) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,346 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 102,187 (+178) (1,269 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,405 cases (+6) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,329 cases (+4) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,535 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,151 cases (+31) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,968 cases (+12) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 823 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,698 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,129 cases (+11) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,590 cases (+7) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,193 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,897 cases (+35) (336 deaths)

Richland - 1,283 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,058 cases (+20) (167 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,274 cases (-1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,587 cases (+14) (45 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,587 cases (+4) (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,645 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,430 cases (+22) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,058 cases (+22) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,840 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,484 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,890 cases (+3) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,203 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,189 cases (+10) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,374 cases (-1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,272 cases (+13) (144 deaths)

Waukesha – 42,663 cases (+54) (506 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,805 cases (+2) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,129 cases (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,683 cases (+18) (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,811 cases (+12) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 295 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 524 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 918 cases (+5) (26 deaths) (+1)

Delta – 2,913 cases (+19) (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,247 cases (+14) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 982 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,341 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Iron – 893 cases (+3) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 131 cases (+3) (1 death)

Luce – 150 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 347 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,792 cases (+25) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,674 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 380 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 272 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

