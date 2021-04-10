Wausau River District businesses adapt to pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A recent survey from the Wausau River District reports dozens of Wausau-area businesses are seeing pre-pandemic sales and some businesses are seeing more sales than ever before.

The April survey follows a survey released April 2020 from the Wausau River District (WRD).

WRD Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske says it was important to track how the businesses were doing.

“The Wausau River District really took a lead early on in the pandemic to start collecting the data here in our local area,” Opal-Wahoske explained, “specifically our Main Street community to see how it’s impacting our businesses.”

The survey listed a wide range of questions to learn the businesses’ needs during the pandemic.

“Throughout our surveys, we like to keep the questions consistent, so that we have a dataset to compare the new data to,” Opal-Wahoske said. “It pretty much framed around unemployment, what the most urgent forms of assistance are needed and potential revenue loss.”

Many WRD businesses were not sure how the year would go. Seven businesses eventually closed while the Wausau River District gained 6 new businesses, according to Opal-Wahoske.

Out of 220 businesses, almost half reported their businesses reaching new heights.

“41% of respondents actually reported doing better than they were before the pandemic,” Opal-Wahoske said.

Opal-Wahoske says the return of Wausau summer events will only contribute to this continued growth.

“The survey indicated as far as what our businesses are looking for right now is more outdoor programming,” Opal-Wahoske said. So, that made us super excited to hear the announcements of the return of all the downtown programming.”

