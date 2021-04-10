Advertisement

Spencer organization builds beds for children in need

Spencer organizer builds beds for children in need.
Spencer organizer builds beds for children in need.(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over two dozen beds were built Saturday in Marshfield to donate to children in need.

The Spencer Wis. Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace constructed 30 beds Saturday for children currently sleeping without one.

Co-President Joleen Schade says this was the group’s first build since September of last year.

“We have built 150 beds and we have delivered 144 of those beds,” Schade said.

The organization also provides a mattress and bedding for the children in need. Volunteer Kyle Tisdell says it’s life-changing for the children and families.

“It’s something that I take for granted, we all take for granted,” Tisdell said. “We have a bed, you go home at night, you have a bed. Well, these kids don’t have a bed. They go home and sleep on the floor or the couch. The look on their faces when they crawl in that bed for the first time is unbelievable.”

Families with children ages 3-17 can request a bed from the chapter by visiting the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Silver Alert
Silver Alert Cancelled for missing Kronenwetter man
Scam alert
Marshfield hardware store warning customers of scam
A flash of lightning struck a tree near Wautoma High School Thursday, shattering it.
Lightning strike annihilates tree near Wautoma High School
UW-Madison officials are working to determine what caused the concrete slab to fall from the...
Gov. Evers orders removal of slabs from UW System headquarters

Latest News

Areas of fog continue as well as more showers at times this weekend.
First Alert Weather : Dreary Weekend Forecast
SPASH falls to Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac vs. SPASH 4-9-21
For 50 years, paintings on Rudolph Rock have commemorated local events
For 50 years, paintings on Rudolph Rock have commemorated local events
Businesses in Wausau's River District adjust during the pandemic, thrive
Businesses in Wausau's River District adjust during the pandemic, thrive