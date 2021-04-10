Spencer organization builds beds for children in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over two dozen beds were built Saturday in Marshfield to donate to children in need.

The Spencer Wis. Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace constructed 30 beds Saturday for children currently sleeping without one.

Co-President Joleen Schade says this was the group’s first build since September of last year.

“We have built 150 beds and we have delivered 144 of those beds,” Schade said.

The organization also provides a mattress and bedding for the children in need. Volunteer Kyle Tisdell says it’s life-changing for the children and families.

“It’s something that I take for granted, we all take for granted,” Tisdell said. “We have a bed, you go home at night, you have a bed. Well, these kids don’t have a bed. They go home and sleep on the floor or the couch. The look on their faces when they crawl in that bed for the first time is unbelievable.”

Families with children ages 3-17 can request a bed from the chapter by visiting the company’s website.

