Rudolph rock celebrates 50 years of paint, many memories

Rudolph, Wis. (WSAW) - The legendary Rudolph Rock celebrates 50 years in Rudolph on Saturday, and community members look back on 50 years of birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings.

The town of Rudolph isn’t much. It has one street with one intersection. There’s a bar, and a cheese factory, Wisconsin staples.

For a population of 439 people, not much is needed. But at the intersection of County Highway O and County Highway C, three miles out of town, stands the biggest symbol of all.

“Every color you could think of it’s been,” Rich Larsen said.

Multiple coats of paint are scattered on the ground surrounding the rock. They are coats of memories for what many outsiders would consider a typical rock.

“Not everybody is the best painter but, I mean, everybody does it and it’s a good time,” Nathan Fuller said.

For 50 years, the Rudolph Rock has been painted for birthdays, anniversaries, and any occasion you can think of.

“I see all the happy and sad times that Rudolph has had----and it really makes me happy to be here,” Fuller said.

Each community member shares their own stories of instances painting the rock.

“My daughter, she got married that day. And they came down to take pictures by the rock and turned around in the back and got stuck. My daughter got out in her wedding dress,” Larsen said.

Some bringing moments of joy. Tami Fourness, who spent a month in the hospital, was surprised with a message on the iconic rock.

“My family members. My nephews, my brothers and sisters, and parents came together and they actually painted on the rock.”

“This is the way that before Facebook and Twitter and all that stuff, people knew what was going on,” Fuller said.

Multiple times a week, this rock commemorates others occasions. For its own anniversary, the town felt it best to commemorate the rock itself.

“I said, ‘should we just keep it simple?’ And she said “‘Yeah, that’s awesome. It looks great, let’s run with it,’” Painter Gil Kvatek said.

The finished product of the rock's anniversary painting. (WSAW)

One coat of paint over the thousands of those before it, representing a storybook of Rudolph that doesn’t have an ending.”

“Each of those layers was someone’s memory and someone’s event and someone’s celebration that they wanted to portray to the community,” Fourness said.

