Marshfield Clinics holds mass vaccination at UWSP

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People lined up on the campus of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point as early as 6:00 a.m. to get one of the 1000 vaccinations offered by Marshfield Clinic in a special event organized in conjunction with the university.

“This vaccination site is open to all of the community, as well as our faculty and staff and students,” said UWSP Police Chief Tony Babl.

The mass vaccination event was organized and designed to run smoothly in very little time.

“We unfortunately don’t know our allocation very far in advance, so we’ve been able to partner up with the UW to turn this around in about five days time,” said Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Vaccine Coordinator Lois Dix.

Until we are out of the woods with the pandemic, UWSP students have to follow masking and social distance protocols.

“With vaccination sites like this we can start loosening up those requirements,” Babl said.

Events like these provide people more choice in how to get the vaccine, and because it’s the Johnson and Johnson, they don’t need to schedule a second visit.

“You know it’s a good opportunity to provide a walk-in for those people who can’t make our regular Monday through Friday clinic hours to get vaccinated,” said Dix.

People who attended said they weren’t too worried about side effects, and felt satisfied with the information provided by Marshfield Clinic on what they could expect.

“I don’t expect it to be too bad, but I have it kind of planned so I don’t have to do anything today,” said UWSP sophomore Andrew Mehus.

Mehus said the shot itself wasn’t as bad as he anticipated.

He also said the process was quicker than he expected and he was glad he came.

“I would definitely encourage it. If we could all get back to normal lives that would be amazing. So the faster we can do that, the better.”

By the close of the event, they had distributed 694 doses of the vaccine.

