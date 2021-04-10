Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Showers Continue Sunday

Expect more showers with a small break in the action before the Noon hour Sunday.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Showers remain firmly entrenched across central Wisconsin for the rest of the weekend and well into next week, as a very slow moving storm system continues to move at a snail’s pace across the Great Lakes Region. Umbrellas and jackets will remain the mainstay in combating the inclement weather for Sunday and well into the next work week.

More showers in the morning and again another round for the early afternoon
The occasional showers and considerable cloud cover, will continue for Monday and Tuesday, as temps will be dropping into the 40s for Tuesday. In addition, there may be some light snow showers at times, in the Northwoods early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night, as the dreary, cool and damp weather pattern continues for Wisconsin.

While it won’t quickly turn bright and sunny for the middle and end of the week, expect some sunshine and drier conditions to push back into Wisconsin as temps make a slow climb back into the 50s to near 60° by the next weekend.

