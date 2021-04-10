First Alert Weather : Dreary Weekend Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The slow moving storm system that has been with Wisconsin the last few days, will continue to be slowly making its way through Wisconsin the next few days. Overall, the dreary forecast is only going to slowly improve going into the middle part of next week. In addition to occasional showers and dampness, fog will be an issue at times, mainly during the early morning hours, as the wind will remain fairly light for the start of the weekend.

Expect patchy fog and drizzle for early Saturday morning, with another round of showers developing Saturday afternoon. Rain will move into our region from south to north throughout the afternoon, with rain chances not returning to the Northwoods until the early evening (5 - 6 p.m.) timeframe.

Most areas will pick up another .25" - .75" of rainfall by Sunday night. (WSAW)

More showers will return to the area Sunday with better chances for showers in the early morning hours in the eastern part of the area, with showers eventually moving back over central Wisconsin for the afternoon.

The occasional showers and considerable cloud cover, will continue for a good portion of next week, with daytime highs dropping into the 40s for Tuesday. In addition, there may be some light snow showers at times, in the Northwoods early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night, as the dreary, cool and damp weather pattern continues for Wisconsin.

Staying cool and unsettled for mid April (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.