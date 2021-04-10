Caufield scores two goals in professional debut

LAVAL, Quebec, Canada. (WSAW) -Just hours after winning the Hobey Baker Award given to the best player in college hockey, Stevens Point native Cole Caufield scored two goals in his AHL debut for the Lavel Rocket.

Lavel is the minor league affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, who selected Caufield 15th overall in the 2019 NHL draft and signed the former Badger to a three-year entry level contract following the conclusion of his sophomore season in Madison.

Caufield scored his first goal to tie the game at 1 early in the second period, then gave Lavel a 4-3 lead they would never relinquish midway through the third period. He added in an assist for three total points in his first professional game.

