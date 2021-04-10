Advertisement

Caufield scores two goals in professional debut

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVAL, Quebec, Canada. (WSAW) -Just hours after winning the Hobey Baker Award given to the best player in college hockey, Stevens Point native Cole Caufield scored two goals in his AHL debut for the Lavel Rocket.

Lavel is the minor league affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, who selected Caufield 15th overall in the 2019 NHL draft and signed the former Badger to a three-year entry level contract following the conclusion of his sophomore season in Madison.

Caufield scored his first goal to tie the game at 1 early in the second period, then gave Lavel a 4-3 lead they would never relinquish midway through the third period. He added in an assist for three total points in his first professional game.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal
Silver Alert
Silver Alert Cancelled for missing Kronenwetter man
A flash of lightning struck a tree near Wautoma High School Thursday, shattering it.
Lightning strike annihilates tree near Wautoma High School
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court

Latest News

SPASH falls to Fond du Lac
#2 Fond DU Lac vs. Spash
#2 Fond DU Lac vs. Spash
SPASH falls to Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac vs. SPASH 4-9-21
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Stevens Point native Cole Caufield wins the Hobey Baker Memorial Award