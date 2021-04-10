Advertisement

6.0 magnitude quake in Indonesia’s Java, Bali kills 6; no tsunami warning

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has killed one person on Indonesia’s main island of Java. No tsunami warnings were posted for the quake, which also shook the tourist hotspot of Bali.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Saturday off Java’s southern coast, damaging buildings and a hospital.

A senior official in East Java’s Lumajang district said falling rocks killed a woman on a motorcycle and badly injured her husband.

TV reports showed people running in panic from malls and buildings in several cities.

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

