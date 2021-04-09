Advertisement

VA works to destigmatize COVID-19 vaccine among minority veterans

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While some minority populations in the United States have been hesitant to get coronavirus vaccines, minority veterans who are eligible to get them at VA medical centers are getting vaccinated at rates similar to non-minority Veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs credits minority veterans’ willingness to be vaccinated to the agency’s outreach efforts.

Before COVID-19 vaccines became available, VA held focus groups with minority veterans to determine what they needed to know before making the decision to be vaccinated. The strategic communications approach began at the grass roots level. VA experts indicated that the most effective way to help hesitant veterans and employees feel more confident in getting the vaccine was to ensure they hear from their local doctor or community leaders. VA providers began speaking with their patients about vaccination last fall. When vaccines became available, many VA medical centers contacted and scheduled veterans eligible for vaccination to make the process as easy as possible.

As a result, roughly 49% of Black veterans, 43% of Asian Veterans, 46% of Hispanic veterans, 42% of veterans of multiple races/ethnicities, 42% of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 40% of White veterans, and 32% of American Indian and Alaska Natives who are 75-years old and older and receive care at VA have been vaccinated. That’s according to VA data as of March 12.

Dr. Kameron Matthews, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Friday to discuss VA’s vaccinations among minority veterans and share insight on the road and challenges ahead.

Find more information at: www.VA.gov

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

