Survey shows Wausau River District businesses were able to adapt to pandemic’s challenges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau River District has shared the results of its survey about the pandemic’s effect on business.

Businesses surveyed were located within the River District in Wausau. The River District is a 34-block area that includes 220 businesses—the majority of which are locally owned.

The results show the majority of businesses are no longer concerned about closing permanently as a result of the pandemic. A press release stated during the pandemic, there was only a net loss of one business.

A summary report provided by the River District said COVID-19 has significantly impacted small businesses’ revenue, but many chose to adjust business models and reduce staff to limit overhead expenses. They said the ability to adapt has resulted in some businesses being more successful now when compared to before the pandemic.

A year later, only 1/3 of the businesses that indicated potential layoffs reported having to let go or lay off employees last year. Nearly all businesses indicated that they plan to bring their staff back for in-person work.

The River District said looking forward, business owners are looking for new marketing opportunities and training on social media and e-commerce.

