Sturgeon spawning is underway in Northeast Wisconsin

The annual sturgeon run in underway as the prehistoric fish are spawning on the Wolf River.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - All eyes are on the banks of the Wolf River as the sturgeon have started to spawn. Crowds are gathering in Shawano, Shiocton, and outside of New London for the annual ritual.

The action is in the water. “They jump up at you and splash water at you,” sys Natalie Geiger of Chilton.

But, the excitement is in the air, “It’s like Christmas morning,” adds Aaron O’Connell, A DNR sturgeon habitat biologist. Sturgeon spawning has started on the Wolf River.

In Shawano, near the Shawano Dam, crowds of people are walking the shoreline, watching for the fish to do their thing. Whether it’s thrusting themselves against the rocks, or jumping out of the water, seeing the prehistoric fish, live, is just a thrill for everyone.

“They’re so cool, you can almost touch them. You can see them. We come from Lake Winnebago where they sturgeon spear and so you see them when they’re frozen solid and so this is a big deal,” says Laura Geiger of Chilton.

Terry Witthuhn of Shawano adds, “You gotta be kind of careful because they’re splashing around a lot and you’re going to get wet too, but it’s just amazing how many there is.”

The annual sturgeon spawning is also an opportunity for the DNR to monitor the fish population. Teams of biologists are working both shores of the river, catching the fish,

measuring them, and then tagging them before putting the sturgeon back in the water.

“That’s pivotal for us in setting our safe harvest caps and calculating our population estimates,” says Aaron O’Connell.

And judging by the size of some of the fish being pulled out of the water, the DNR says the sturgeon population is strong. O’Connell adds, “They’re amazing. Very large fish, which is not uncommon up here at the Shawano Dam, we typically see a lot of large females up here.”

And for anyone who wants to get their eyes on these beauties, the DNR recommends getting to one of the three public watch spots this weekend as the spawning run is expected to last just a few more days.

