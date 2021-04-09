Stevens Point native Cole Caufield wins the Hobey Baker Memorial Award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Cole Caufield has been named the Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner. The Hobey Baker is given to the best player in all of college hockey.

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced today the 2021 recipient of college hockey’s top individual prize is Cole Caufield from the University of Wisconsin. The announcement came during a live broadcast on NHL Network and https://t.co/jiQDB4jGhc. pic.twitter.com/oQ7qEbXNos — Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) April 9, 2021

The Montreat Canadien is the second Wisconsin Badger to win the award. The only other is Blake Geoffrion in 2010.

Caufield led the nation in scoring with 30 goals and points with 52 in 31 games. The sophomore was named the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year.

He finished with the highest goal-scoring average in the country since the 2005-06 season.

Caufield was also named a First-Team All-American.

He ended his season with a first-round exit in the NCAA tournament, scoring two goals and tallying three points in the game.

Caufield is making his AHL debut Friday night with the Montreal Canadiens affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

