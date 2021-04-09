Silver Alert issued for missing Kronenwetter man

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kronenwetter man.

Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Ronald Kendler, 84, White, Male, 6'03" 190 lbs, with Brown eyes, White, Long... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert on Friday, April 9, 2021

Ronald Kendler, 84, is driving a 2008 purple Cadillac DTS, with Wisconsin license plate 757-WWD. He’s described as 6 foot 3 inches and 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, white, shoulder-length hair, and some skin discoloration on his face.

He was last seen leaving his house in Kronenwetter on Angelo Drive. He was seen traveling south on Angelo towards Kowalski Road. He was last seen just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kronenwetter Police Department at 715-261-7793

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.