Rep. Kind introduces bill to address state’s veterinary shortage

(WILX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rep. Ron Kind (R-WI) has introduced a bill to attract and encourage veterinarians to practice in rural communities in Wisconsin.

The United States Department of Agriculture has designated six underserved zones in Wisconsin, including one zone in Kind’s Congressional District. In this zone, there are approximately 136,000 cows and only 12 veterinarians.

Kind introduced the bipartisan Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program Enhancement Act. The legislation would help address Wisconsin’s veterinarian shortage by lifting taxes on programs.

“Veterinarians are a critical part of Wisconsin’s agricultural and rural economy, yet many communities are facing a shortage of animal care professionals,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “This bill will help increase opportunities for veterinarians to practice in communities in need across Wisconsin, ensuring a healthy and safe food supply chain.”

The Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program is subject to a 37% federal withholding tax, which limits the number of awards for qualifying veterinarians. The Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program Enhancement Act will provide an exemption from the federal income withholding tax for veterinarians, bringing more veterinarians to rural communities across the country.

The bill was co-sponsored by Reps. Adrian Smith (R-NE), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), and Dusty Johnson (R-SD).

