Marshfield hardware store warning customers of scam

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -Staff from Hiller’s True Value in Marshfield are warning the public after a fake account with their business’ name is messaging people seeking financial information.

A message posted to their Facebook page reads:

There is an account that has replicated our Facebook page and is sending friend requests with a message that you have won our Facebook giveaway. Please do not reply to this account and definitely DO NOT enter your credit card number! We do not send friend requests from our Hiller’s True Value page and do not require credit cards to claim your prize!

We will be notifying the winner, this Saturday via a Facebook post.

Thanks for your patience and understanding!!

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has continually warned people a legitimate prize offer will never require a payment to obtain.

