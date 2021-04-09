Advertisement

Marshfield hardware store warning customers of scam

Scam alert
Scam alert(KOLO-TV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -Staff from Hiller’s True Value in Marshfield are warning the public after a fake account with their business’ name is messaging people seeking financial information.

A message posted to their Facebook page reads:

There is an account that has replicated our Facebook page and is sending friend requests with a message that you have won our Facebook giveaway. Please do not reply to this account and definitely DO NOT enter your credit card number! We do not send friend requests from our Hiller’s True Value page and do not require credit cards to claim your prize!

We will be notifying the winner, this Saturday via a Facebook post.

Thanks for your patience and understanding!!

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has continually warned people a legitimate prize offer will never require a payment to obtain.

There is an account that has replicated our Facebook page and is sending friend requests with a message that you have...

Posted by Hiller's True Value Hardware on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Wood County resident tests positive for UK virus variant
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court
2021 'Concerts on the Square' lineup announced
The Abbotsford and Colby School districts are discussing consolidation.
Colby and Abbotsford school districts discussing consolidation after advisory referendum

Latest News

Emerson Lehmann talks with Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany about the U.S.-Mexico Border
Rep. Tiffany tours southern border: ‘Every state is now a border state’ (4/9/21)
The fundraiser named Bags for Tags invited all community members to play cornhole, enter in...
Cornhole tournament to raise money for Marathon County veterans
A flash of lightning struck a tree near Wautoma High School Thursday, shattering it.
Lightning strike annihilates tree near Wautoma High School
Bags For Tags Veteran Fundraiser
Bags For Tags Veteran Fundraiser