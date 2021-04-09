Advertisement

Hmong Wausau Festival to be held in 2021

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The executive director for the Hmong American Center says the Hmong Wausau Festival will be held this summer.

Yee Leng Xiong said members were surveyed on their thought about a 2021 festival, in a new release said there was 80% support for holding it this year.

The festival is planned for July 31 and Aug. 1. It will again be held at the Eastbay Sports Complex off of Kent Street. The public is invited to attend to experience Hmong culture. Previous estimates state, the 2019 event brought $1.7 million to the local economy.

Marathon County is home to the largest population of Hmong in the state.

For Immediate Release: Re: Hmong Wausau Festival 2021

Posted by Hmong American Center, Inc. on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Wood County resident tests positive for UK virus variant
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
VACCINE Q&A: If vaccine is free, why was I asked for my insurance card?

Latest News

The percent of those eligible that have gotten one dose or are fully vaccinated by county...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information
Rep. Kind introduces bill to address state’s veterinary shortage
Scam alert
Marshfield hardware store warning customers of scam
Lightning strike annihilates tree near Wautoma High School
Lightning Strike Shatters Tree (4/9/21)