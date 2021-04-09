Hmong Wausau Festival to be held in 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The executive director for the Hmong American Center says the Hmong Wausau Festival will be held this summer.

Yee Leng Xiong said members were surveyed on their thought about a 2021 festival, in a new release said there was 80% support for holding it this year.

The festival is planned for July 31 and Aug. 1. It will again be held at the Eastbay Sports Complex off of Kent Street. The public is invited to attend to experience Hmong culture. Previous estimates state, the 2019 event brought $1.7 million to the local economy.

Marathon County is home to the largest population of Hmong in the state.

