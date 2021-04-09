Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders removal of slabs from UW System headquarters

UW-Madison officials are working to determine what caused the concrete slab to fall from the building.(WMTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is ordering workers to remove all concrete slabs around the entrances and exits of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after a slab somehow broke off and plunged to the sidewalk below over the weekend.

Evers issued an emergency order on Friday saying Van Hise Hall on the UW-Madison campus sees heavy foot traffic and the slabs pose an immediate threat to public safety.

He ordered $500,000 in emergency repairs. The emergency declaration gives him the power to order such repairs without state building commission approval.

