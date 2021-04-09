Flory aims to fulfill dream of becoming scholarship player

STEVENS POINT AND WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis (WSAW) -Philip Flory’s college basketball career has gone from Seton Hall, to Albany, to UW-Stevens Point.

Now, there will be a fourth stop after the Wisconsin Rapids native announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

“It was very hard for me,” Flory says of the decision to enter the portal.

Flory thought he was going to finish his basketball career as a Pointer, but the potential opportunity to fulfill the dream of become a scholarship player was too good to turn down.

“Obviously, I want to play at the highest level,” Flory says of his goals. “So, D-I is the number one priority right now.”

After leading the Pointers with nearly 21 points and 6 rebounds per game in their abbreviated season, he knows what he wants at his next stop.

“What it comes down to is I want to be able to play, I don’t want to go to a school where I’m just going to sit,” Flory explains. “I felt like this past year with UWSP was my first time actually being the player that I think I deserve to be.”

Besides getting himself right mentally and physically the last two years in Central Wisconsin, his short tenure with UWSP was a reminder of how good Flory can be.

“I was that type of player my freshman year of high school. That was the last time I was a go-to scorer, I had in the ball in my hand, I got to be creative.”

An instrumental person in getting Flory back on the court was his trainer known as “Coach Mike G”, who Flory will train with in the coming months, alongside a few other notable names.

“I’ll be working out with Jrue Holiday, his brothers, I’ll be with Anthony Davis,” Flory explains. “So, I’ll be playing with those guys on the court and in the weight room with them. I feel like this summer is going to be huge for me.”

Even if his time in Point only lasted nine games, it’s something Flory needed, and that he’ll have fond memories of for a long time to come.

“To be able to look back at this in like 20 years from now, 30 years from now like ‘Hey, I was a Pointer,” it’s going to put a smile on my face.”

