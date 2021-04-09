First Alert Weather: Umbrella weather through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - By now you have probably heard the saying about April showers. Well, we are going to get our fill of those rain showers over the next few days thanks to a slow-moving wave of low pressure making its way around the western Great Lakes. Times of showers and drizzle today and a bit cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Lots of clouds with showers and drizzle. (WSAW)

Afternoon rain moves back into the region from the south and east. (WSAW)

Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 40s. Saturday is mostly cloudy with rain moving back into the area from the south and east during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Periods of rain Saturday night, tapering to occasional showers on Sunday. Highs in the low 50s.

Keep the umbrella on standby. (WSAW)

This pesky damp weather pattern will not be leaving any time soon in the first half of the new work week. Mostly cloudy skies will be the theme from Monday through Wednesday with scattered showers possible Monday, risk of rain/snow showers on Tuesday, and still a chance of showers Wednesday. Highs near 50 on Monday, mid 40s Tuesday, and in the upper 40s on Wednesday. There may be some intervals of sunshine through the clouds on Thursday, along with a slight chance of a shower. High in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy next Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Cooler days ahead. (WSAW)

