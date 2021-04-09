First Alert Weather: Umbrella and jacket weather continues through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - By now you have probably heard the saying about April showers. Well, we are going to get our fill of those rain showers over the next few days thanks to a slow-moving wave of low pressure making its way around the western Great Lakes. Overall, the dreary forecast is only going to slowly improve going into the middle part of next week. In addition to occasional showers and dampness, fog will be an issue at times, mainly during the early morning hours, as the wind will remain fairly light for the start of the weekend.

Showers return Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday (WSAW)

Showers will wind down for Friday night, with another round of showers developing Saturday afternoon. Rain will move into our region from south to north throughout the afternoon, with rain chances not returning to the Northwoods until the early evening (5 - 6 p.m.) timeframe.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 40s. Saturday is mostly cloudy with rain moving back into the area from the south and east during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Periods of rain Saturday night, tapering to occasional showers on Sunday. Highs in the low 50s.

The occasional showers and considerable cloud cover, will continue for a good portion of next week, with daytime highs dropping into the 40s for Tuesday. In addition, there may be some light snow showers at times, in the Northwoods early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night, as the dreary, cool and damp weather pattern continues for Wisconsin.

Temperatures will remain near 32° for the middle of next week (WSAW)

