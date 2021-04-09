Advertisement

Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed

Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Facebook is hoping to reduce confusion on its platform.

The social media site will now label posts from specific pages on people’s news feeds.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” a tweet from Facebook said.

The labeling is just in the testing phase now. More pages may eventually be labeled.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has tried to give users more context around posts they read.

Last year, it started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets.

