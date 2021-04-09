Cornhole tournament to raise money for Marathon County veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Patriots for Warriors non-profit will hold a cornhole tournament Saturday at Homestead on 52 in Wausau to raise money for Marathon County veterans.

Patriots for Warriors is a motorcycle veterans support organization, with a mission to help local veterans. The motorcycle non-profit hopes the event will get people out of the house, and show how fun it is to give back.

“It has been such a crazy year, and to be able to get out and do something normal for once and also to help the community out is, it’s just, it’s amazing to get out and help out each other,” Kyle Wojicechowski, The Patriots For Warriors vice president said.

Bags for Tags is Saturday, April 10 at 12:30 p.m. In addition to cornhole, there will be a raffle and live music by SLAB. The Patriots for Warriors said SLAB is doing the concert at no charge.

Bag sets provided by Dales Weston Lanes will be set up both inside and outside, weather depending. It’s $40 a team to play. Registration will take place at the event.

For questions, message the Patriots for Warriors Facebook page.

Homestead is located 162765 Hwy 52 in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.