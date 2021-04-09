Advertisement

Board to consider $25K for man wrongfully convicted in 1995

(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Claims Board is set to consider awarding $25,000 to a man wrongfully convicted in a 1995 homicide later connected to a Milwaukee serial killer.

Sam Hadaway is seeking the maximum compensation for a wrongful conviction under Wisconsin law. He was convicted of attempted robbery in connection with the 1995 death of runaway Jessica Payne in Milwaukee.

His friend, Chaunte Ott, was convicted of killing her. New DNA tests in 2002 on semen found at the scene of Payne’s death pointed to serial killer Walter Ellis. Ott was released from prison in 2009. Prosecutors dropped their case against Hadaway in 2018.

