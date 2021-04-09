Advertisement

Adams YMCA expected to open Sept. 1

Groundbreaking ceremony April 8 in Adams
Groundbreaking ceremony April 8 in Adams(Bret Salscheider)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - A brand new state-of-art YMCA Express Center is expected to open Sept. 1 in Adams.

Plans include a wellness center, multi-purpose room, group exercise studio and drop-in childcare area. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this Thursday.

The Adams County YMCA – Aspirus Branch is a satellite facility of the John E Alexander South Wood County YMCA. Chief Executive Director Bret Salscheider said the new facility will bring much-needed health and well-being programs for youth, adults and families in the community.

“It will enable the Y to expand its youth development programs as well as support worksite wellness initiatives with area businesses,” Salscheider said.

The facility will be 6,600 square feet. It’s located at corner of Park and Cedar Streets in the town of Adams.

