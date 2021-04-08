Advertisement

Wood County resident tests positive for UK virus variant

(Terri Russell)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department said a person living in the county has been diagnosed with a UK variant of COVID-19.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7 is more easily transmissible and has a higher fatality rate.

To date, 148 cases of the UK variant have been found in Wisconsin. Overall, there are five types of variants in Wisconsin, which are all the result of COVID mutations.

