VACCINE Q&A: If vaccine is free, why was I asked for my insurance card?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the cost associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of you have asked why you need to provide your driver’s license or insurance card if there is no cost.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services addressed the matter Thursday during one of the regularly scheduled media briefing conference calls.

“Getting vaccinated is free of charge to you. Vaccinators may ask for your insurance information so that they can bill for an administration fee, but that fee cannot be passed on to you-- no deductibles, no co-pays, and you do not need to be insured. And you do not need an ID to receive the vaccine. You may be asked about ID to confirm your appointment, but you cannot be turned away, if you do not have an ID. We have reinforced this information with our over 2,000 vaccinators that ID is not required and that people may not be charged for vaccine. So let me be very clear, If you are uninsured, you can get vaccinated. If you are undocumented, you can get vaccinated. If you are 16 years or older, you can get vaccinated. And please, please do so. The more of us who get vaccinated, the closer we get to community immunity and a safer Wisconsin,” Willems Van Dijk said.

