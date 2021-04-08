Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: If vaccine is free, why was I asked for my insurance card?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about the cost associated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of you have asked why you need to provide your driver’s license or insurance card if there is no cost.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services addressed the matter Thursday during one of the regularly scheduled media briefing conference calls.

ANSWER:

“Getting vaccinated is free of charge to you. Vaccinators may ask for your insurance information so that they can bill for an administration fee, but that fee cannot be passed on to you-- no deductibles, no co-pays, and you do not need to be insured. And you do not need an ID to receive the vaccine. You may be asked about ID to confirm your appointment, but you cannot be turned away, if you do not have an ID. We have reinforced this information with our over 2,000 vaccinators that ID is not required and that people may not be charged for vaccine. So let me be very clear, If you are uninsured, you can get vaccinated. If you are undocumented, you can get vaccinated. If you are 16 years or older, you can get vaccinated. And please, please do so. The more of us who get vaccinated, the closer we get to community immunity and a safer Wisconsin,” Willems Van Dijk said.

You can find a full list of NewsChannel 7′s Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE. CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Wausau passes the first referendum question on April 6.
Voters in Wausau School District approve first referendum question, reject second
2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Milwaukee gas station
Deep fryer (FILE)
Lincoln County Health Department: No food contaminated by plastic in fryer inicident
Wanted man arrested near Merrill Walmart after running from police

Latest News

Small business owner
How small businesses owners can continue to rebuild once PPP funding ends
Non-profit donates furniture to veteran
Sofas for Service gifts furniture to Wausau veteran
Wood County resident tests positive for UK virus variant
Coronavirus
2 million vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports over 1,000 new cases