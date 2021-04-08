Advertisement

Trump endorses Sen. Johnson, who hasn’t said if he plans to run

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as...
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., right, listens.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Donald Trump wants Sen. Ron Johnson to serve a third term, despite the senator not publicly stating if he plans to run again.

“Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin,” Trump wrote in a statement.

In the statement, the former president called Johnson “brave” and “bold,” going on to say the senator loves the United States, the military, and veterans. Trump added that Johnson would protect the Second Amendment.

“He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!” he concluded.

Johnson has not indicated if he plans to run for another term.

When he first ran for the office during the Republican wave in 2010, the senator said he only planned on serving two terms. However, as the 2022 race gets closer, he has said “anything’s possible” in reference to another campaign.

In January, Johnson ruled out a run for governor, which would also occur in 2022.

NBC15 has reached out to the senator’s office for a comment on the endorsement and will update the story if he responds.

Trump’s Full Statement:

Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets. He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for. It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate. He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!

President Donald Trump

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Wausau passes the first referendum question on April 6.
Voters in Wausau School District approve first referendum question, reject second
2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Milwaukee gas station
Deep fryer (FILE)
Lincoln County Health Department: No food contaminated by plastic in fryer inicident
Wanted man arrested near Merrill Walmart after running from police

Latest News

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) toured the southern border near McAllen, Texas with a group of GOP...
Rep. Tiffany tours southern border: ‘Every state is now a border state’
New $96 million Cofrin Technology & Education Center at UWGB proposed in Evers’ Capital Budget
Evers tours aging Cofrin Library in push for $96.3 million tech center
Elijah Behnke
Behnke defeats Jaeger for 89th Assembly seat
John Jagler spoke with NBC15 shortly after the unofficial results came in.
Jagler wins state senate seat formerly held by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Underly calls superintendent opponent Kerr transphobic