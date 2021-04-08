Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer to Valparaiso

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and former Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson announced on social media that he is transferring to Valparaiso.

In his three seasons with the Badgers, Anderson averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds a game.

While at SPASH, Anderson tallied 2,360 points and was named Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin. Anderson also helped lead the Panthers to two state titles.

