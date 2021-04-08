Advertisement

Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer to Valparaiso

Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane...
Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)(WBAY)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and former Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson announced on social media that he is transferring to Valparaiso.

In his three seasons with the Badgers, Anderson averaged 2.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds a game.

While at SPASH, Anderson tallied 2,360 points and was named Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin. Anderson also helped lead the Panthers to two state titles.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Wausau passes the first referendum question on April 6.
Voters in Wausau School District approve first referendum question, reject second
2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Milwaukee gas station
Deep fryer (FILE)
Lincoln County Health Department: No food contaminated by plastic in fryer inicident
Wanted man arrested near Merrill Walmart after running from police

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point guard and Wisconsin Rapids native Philip Flory in a game for the Pointers on...
Wisconsin Rapids native and UWSP forward Philip Flory announces he’s entering the transfer portal
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
Wausau West graduate Brooke Jaworski is running toward Tokyo.
Wausau West graduate Brooke Jaworski is running toward Tokyo
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
WATCH THIS: Former UW basketball star Nigel Hayes pays off parents’ mortgage