Sofas for Service gifts furniture to Wausau veteran

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau veteran is upgrading his home furnishings, free of charge, thanks to volunteers from the Sofas for Service group.

The non-profit, based out of Eau Claire, was in the area Thursday, helping out a former Army veteran and his daughter.

Founder Pete Hestekin said, “A lot of times I’ll walk into a veteran’s place and there’s a pillow and a couple sheets, maybe a blanket on the floor. And, that’s what they’ve been sleeping on. And, sometimes, that’s all the possessions they have.”

Carl Harris, Jr., said he’s grateful for the support and help to furnish his place.

“My daughter’s staying with me, temporarily for the time being. A new couch, bookshelves, there’s a lot of household things that I needed and I couldn’t afford and I’m very thankful.”

If you know a veteran in need, or would like to donate, you can check out more information, here: https://sofasforservice.com/

