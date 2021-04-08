Oneida County Health Department keeping vaccination numbers high

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department haD given over 8,500 COVID-19 vaccines before Thursday, but now that number will be over 9,000 after a community vaccination clinic at the Grace Foursquare Church in Rhinelander.

“This is our first big Johnson and Johnson clinic that we’re holding. Get one shot and people are right back out the door,” Oneida County Health Department Director Linda Conlon said.

The Health Department is also getting assistance from well-trained local volunteers like Laura Grant, who spent 25 years as a nurse.

“My background is in infectious disease. So you feel like at least you can give something to the community,” Grant said.

The Oneida County Health Department has been giving out vaccines since January. They shoot to have one to three vaccine clinics per week.

“It’s important because the more people that are vaccinated, the more people are protected,” Conlon said.

According to the Oneida County website, there have been over 22,000 vaccine doses given. The County is now opening it up to all demographics over 18, but made sure those who needed it most got it first.

“Close to 90% of our 65+ being vaccinated so now we’re seeing all different age ranges and people are pretty excited,” Conlon said.

“Now it’s a younger population that’s coming which is neat too, to see that our whole community has a chance to be vaccinated,” Grant said.

If you are interested in receiving a vaccine in Oneida County, the next available opening for the public is on Saturday. You can find a link to sign up here.

