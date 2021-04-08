Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Rounds of showers, a chance of a storm

The umbrella and jacket will come in handy at times for the next couple days.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Continued warmer than average for April, but not quite as bright today. Clouds will be common with some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm possible as the day wears on. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.

Mainly cloudy with times of showers, maybe a storm.
Overcast for tonight and Friday as low-pressure tracks toward the Badger State. More bouts of showers and just a chance of a storm tonight and on Friday. Cooler on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday is likely going to be the better half of the weekend when it comes to being dry, not necessarily bright as clouds will be sticking around. Highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy on Sunday with rain or times of showers expected, especially in the eastern half of the area. Highs in the upper 50s.

Times of showers on Friday, perhaps an isolated rumble.
A quarter to half inch of rainfall possible.
Clouds will be common, more showers on Sunday.
The new work week will not be as mild with considerable cloudiness on Monday. Highs in the mid 50s. The next weather maker is moving our way for Tuesday, which will be the same low pressure that brings the wet weather on Sunday. This time, the low will be retrograding into the region from the east. Chillier air will be shifting into the region and could cause rain/snow showers in the region. Highs on Tuesday only in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday of next week with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Cooler days ahead ahead.
