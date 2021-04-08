Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Wausau passes the first referendum question on April 6.
Voters in Wausau School District approve first referendum question, reject second
2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Milwaukee gas station
Deep fryer (FILE)
Lincoln County Health Department: No food contaminated by plastic in fryer inicident
Wanted man arrested near Merrill Walmart after running from police

Latest News

The two worked together to free the bird, cutting the barbed around the wing, leaving a section...
Driver stops to rescue owl trapped in barbed wire fence
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine
FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows medical marijuana plants during a media tour of the...
Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana