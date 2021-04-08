Clark Co. to feature J&J vaccine at clinic

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department is hosting another vaccination clinic.

This one will feature the Johnson and Johnson one-dose shot.

That will take place next Monday, April 12 from 9:30-3:30 at the Clark Couty Courthouse.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is for anyone 18-and-older. To sign up, follow this link.

What: COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Vaccines - Administered by Clark County Health Department (CCHD)

This is only a 1-dose COVID-19 Vaccine.

When: Monday, April 12, 2021 - 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Where: Clark County Courthouse

County Board Room - Room #501

517 Court Street

Neillsville, WI 54456

