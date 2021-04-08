Clark Co. to feature J&J vaccine at clinic
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department is hosting another vaccination clinic.
This one will feature the Johnson and Johnson one-dose shot.
That will take place next Monday, April 12 from 9:30-3:30 at the Clark Couty Courthouse.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is for anyone 18-and-older. To sign up, follow this link.
What: COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Vaccines - Administered by Clark County Health Department (CCHD)
This is only a 1-dose COVID-19 Vaccine.
When: Monday, April 12, 2021 - 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Where: Clark County Courthouse
County Board Room - Room #501
517 Court Street
Neillsville, WI 54456
