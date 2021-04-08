Advertisement

Clark Co. to feature J&J vaccine at clinic

Clark County will have Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.
Clark County will have Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department is hosting another vaccination clinic.

This one will feature the Johnson and Johnson one-dose shot.

That will take place next Monday, April 12 from 9:30-3:30 at the Clark Couty Courthouse.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is for anyone 18-and-older. To sign up, follow this link.

What: COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Vaccines - Administered by Clark County Health Department (CCHD)

This is only a 1-dose COVID-19 Vaccine.

When: Monday, April 12, 2021 - 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Where: Clark County Courthouse

County Board Room - Room #501

517 Court Street

Neillsville, WI 54456

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief
Wausau passes the first referendum question on April 6.
Voters in Wausau School District approve first referendum question, reject second
2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Milwaukee gas station
Deep fryer (FILE)
Lincoln County Health Department: No food contaminated by plastic in fryer inicident
Wanted man arrested near Merrill Walmart after running from police

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point guard and Wisconsin Rapids native Philip Flory in a game for the Pointers on...
Flory aims to fulfill dream of becoming scholarship player
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court
Wausau Committee approves ‘parklet’ installation
Sign at today's press conference reads "we demand social justice"
Formal complaint filed about Green Bay’s November election
Rural schools doing well with increased in-class learning
Rural schools doing well holding more in-class days