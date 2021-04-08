2 million vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports over 1,000 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – More than 2 million Wisconsin residents are now vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite the progress, Wisconsin health officials are reporting more cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, with new cases back over 1,000 Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Thursday that 50,993 more people received a vaccine since Wednesday’s report, bringing the total number of state residents getting vaccinated to 2,038,670. That’s 35% of the state’s population.

The DHS further reports 1,276,478 Wisconsin residents have completed their vaccination regimen, either with one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That’s a record increase of 48,761 from the day before. More than 1 in 5 people in Wisconsin (21.9%) is now fully vaccinated.

In all, vaccinators have distributed 3,286,594 doses of vaccines in Wisconsin since December 13. That’s a one-day increase of 90,969 doses, which is also a record.

By our calculations, Wisconsin is averaging 34,208 shots per day over the past 7 days, and 25,862 more state residents are fully vaccinated every day over the past week.

Since Monday, everyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine shot, but state health officials say demand is still exceeding supply. Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 9.1% vaccinated/1.3% completed

18-24: 20.6% vaccinated/9.5% completed

25-34: 28.6% vaccinated/15.0% completed

35-44: 35.6% vaccinated/18.5% completed

45-54: 37.4% vaccinated/18.9% completed

55-64: 47.5% vaccinated/20.5% completed

65+: 77.5% vaccinated/66.4% completed

The DHS says testing found 1,046 new cases on Thursday, the first time that metric has been over 1,000 since February 11, almost two months ago. The 7-day average is up to 733 cases per day, the highest since February 16. The positivity rate’s 7-day average climbed again to 3.8% of all test results. New cases were identified in 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

COVID-19′s death toll rose to 6,667 with the addition of 14 deaths in 12 counties: Dane, Douglas (2), Kewaunee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Lzaukee, Rock, Sauk, Washington, Waukesha (2) and Waushara. County case and death totals appear later in this article. Wisconsin is averaging 6 deaths per day. The death rate held steady at 1.14%, due in part to new cases outpacing deaths and vaccinations of older adults preventing the virus’s fatal effects.

Since February 5, 2020:

582,843 people tested positive for the coronavirus

27,971 were hospitalized (4.8% of all cases)

567,745 recovered (97.5%)

8,187 are active cases (1.4%)

6,667 died (1.14%).

VARIANTS SPREADING

Despite the progress, health officials are pleading for people to continue masking up, wash their hands frequently, and maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone who’s not in their household, because the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading. DHS officials say this is especially important as variants of the virus -- believed to be more contagious -- become more common.

Only a tiny fraction of virus cases are genetically analyzed (9,322 samples), but according to a new DHS website tracking variants (click here), in the Northeast health care region, 5.3% of samples tested turned out to be a California variant and 3.8% were the UK variant. In the Fox Valley region, 2.7% of samples were the UK variant.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION NUMBERS

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 93,378 (35.3%) 58,316 (22.0%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 15,797 (31.5%) 10,058 (20.1%) Dodge (87,839) 24,330 (27.7%) 15,993 (18.2%) Door (27,668) (NE) 14,405 (52.1%) 9,019 (32.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 31,595 (30.6%) 22,820 (22.1%) Forest (9,004) 3,081 (34.2%) 2,376 (26.4%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,355 (31.5%) 1,137 (26.5%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,083 (32.2%) 4,661 (24.6%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,288 (30.8%) 4,517 (22.1%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 27,905 (35.3%) 17,475 (22.1%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 12,401 (30.7%) 8,221 (20.4%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,856 (40.7%) 1,436 (31.5%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 11,948 (31.5%) 7,958 (21.0%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62,572 (33.3%) 38,847 (20.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 11,198 (27.4%) 7,572 (18.5%) Sheboygan (115,340) 39,987 (34.7%) 23,035 (20.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 15,717 (30.8%) 10,913 (21.4%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,466 (26.5%) 4,706 (19.3%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55,779 (32.4%) 38,264 (22.3%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 167,680 (35.4%) 106,643 (22.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 175,468 (31.9%) 116,457 (21.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,038,670 (35.0%) 1,276,478 (21.9%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were back above average Thursday. The DHS says 77 more people were hospitalized, causing the 7-day average to jump from 42 to 48 patients a day.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 286 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, which is 18 more than Wednesday after taking discharges and deaths into account. Eighty of those patients are in intensive care, which is 15 more than a day ago, and the most in ICU since February 27. (That was also the last day the state had more than 300 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at one time, and we’re close to that number.)

The WHA says the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 21 COVID-19 patients, with 6 of them in ICU. That’s 2 more in ICU than the day before, but one less patient overall.

The ten Northeast hospitals are treating 24 COVID-19 patients, including 4 in ICU. That’s 1 more in ICU and 2 more overall since Wednesday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports the state’s 136 hospitals have a total 203 ICU beds unoccupied, which is 13.9% of all ICU beds. There are a total 1,783 open hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation (16.0%).

Fox Valley region hospitals have 13 ICU beds open among them (12.2%) and 96 of all hospital bed types (11.3%).

The Northeast region has 30 ICU beds (14.5%) and 243 of all bed types (25.4%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “available” and “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,652 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,213 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,572 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,114 cases (+15) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,882 cases (+37) (233 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,330 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,256 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,643 (+7) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,209 cases (+5) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,178 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,239 cases (+14) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,682 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,708 (+138) (290 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,606 cases (+10) (161 deaths)

Door – 2,544 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,801 cases (+10) (32 deaths) (+2)

Dunn – 4,472 cases (+12) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,311 cases (+5) (105 deaths)

Florence - 435 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,137 cases (+8) (105 deaths)

Forest - 941 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,777 cases (+13) (84 deaths)

Green – 3,399 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,548 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,965 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 570 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,586 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,138 cases (+12) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,046 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,099 cases (+19) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,310 cases (+2) (26 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 12,495 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,514 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,951 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,978 cases (+16) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,384 cases (+10) (68 deaths)

Marathon – 14,032 cases (+34) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,018 cases (+2) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,345 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 101,813 (+193) (1,266 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,396 cases (+5) (37 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 4,319 cases (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,527 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,079 cases (+40) (201 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,940 cases (+10) (83 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 823 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,679 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,078 cases (+10) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,580 cases (+4) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,188 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,830 cases (+24) (336 deaths)

Richland - 1,277 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,985 cases (+37) (166 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,562 cases (+19) (45 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,580 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,641 cases (+7) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,387 cases (+31) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,999 cases (+29) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,831 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,482 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,884 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,201 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,153 cases (+25) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,370 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,213 cases (+22) (143 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 42,525 cases (+78) (505 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,799 cases (+7) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,129 cases (+4) (32 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 17,638 cases (+36) (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,790 cases (+12) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 293 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 524 cases (+3) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 903 cases (+5) (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,876 cases (+24) (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,223 cases (+9) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 977 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,321 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Iron – 889 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 125 cases (1 death)

Luce – 148 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 337 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,738 cases (+28) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,668 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 378 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 269 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

