Voters in Wausau School District approve first referendum question, reject second

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Wausau School District passed one of two referendum questions on the April 6 election ballot.

The first question asked to spend $4 million a year above the state-mandated limit for operational expenses like hiring support staff. That question passed with 6,000 votes in favor. The second question asked to borrow $148,000,000 for renovations and upgrades in buildings across the district.

Since the question did not pass, many of the other projects that the school district had proposed now would have to wait for another possible referendum in 2022. Also, homes that are worth $100,000 could see their taxes go down $200 to $300 per year. School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts shared what project would be affected after the second question did not pass.

“The deferred maintenance, all the building improvement, all the building spaces that we were going to build for the pupil services staff. The environmental learning center, all of those will have to wait,” Dr. Hilts said.

In order for the question to be on the referendum again, a proposal would have to be approved by the board before the April 2022 election.

