Wanted man arrested near Merrill Walmart after running from police

(KWCH)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says a 33-year-old man is in jail after he ran away from officers during an arrest.

A lieutenant from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said an arrest attempt was made Wednesday morning to take Kristopher Wilmot into custody near Walmart in Merrill. Lt. Tim Fischer said Wilmot ran from officers and was later arrested near South Pine Ridge Avenue, west of the Walmart property. Wilmot was arrested at 9:58 a.m., which was within minutes of learning of his location, according to Lt. Fischer.

Wisconsin Department of Correction records show Wilmot has been on supervised release since May 2020. He’ll remain on probation until 2024. His most recent convictions include battery to law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine.

