Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
City of Marshfield
100 citizens file joint complaint asking for investigation and removal of Marshfield city officials

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a...
China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
US Treasury: 156 million coronavirus relief payments issued
Members of law enforcement testify in the Derek Chauvin trial, shedding light on police...
Chauvin trial: Law enforcement on the stand
Nearly 46% of public schools offered five days a week of in-person to all students in February,...
Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely