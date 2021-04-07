Advertisement

State unveils ‘crisis card’ to aid kids in mental health conflicts

Mental Health Crisis Card
Mental Health Crisis Card(Wisconsin DOJ)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Office of Children’s Mental Health is hoping Wisconsin parents and caregivers take advantage of a new tool to support children in a time of crisis.

The wallet-sized Mental Health Crisis Card informs people what to do immediately if a child is in an agitated state or experiencing a crisis.

Cards should be filled by children or teens and list up to three calming strategies on the front of the card. When needed, they can show the card to people around them who can follow their calming instructions. Often when youth are in an agitated state they are unable to effectively communicate in the moment.

“These cards will help children in crisis get the support they need quickly,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Wisconsin DOJ’s Office of School Safety is proud to be partnering with the Office of Children’s Mental Health on this important resource.”

The Mental Health Crisis Card is available to print on the OCMH website.

The back of the card also includes important resources for youth: National Suicide Hotline, HOPELINE text, and SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT – a free, 24/7 digital resource center and tip line created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather : Storms possible tonight
File image
BBB: Spring cleaning should include a digital makeover to protect you from theft, fraud
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning