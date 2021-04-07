Planning your retirement doesn’t just include your finances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People often are so focused on making sure they are financially ready to retire that they forget to plan for what they want to do in retirement.

Anyone who expects retirement to be a few short years tacked on to the end of their working life could be in for an awakening. In actuality, this period could last 20 to 30 years or more.

Millege Hart is a financial expert and the co-author with his wife, Patti, of The Resolutionist: Welcome to the Anti-Retirement Movement. Hart joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to talk about what the anti-retirement movement is.

“Some people could spend more years in their post-career life than they did building their career,” Hart said. “Knowing and understanding what that means will help you plan better. People often are so focused on making sure they are financially ready to retire that they forget to plan for what they want to do in retirement,”

Hart acknowledges that he and his wife should have been planning earlier than they did. Instead, time slipped by.

“The horizon is closer than it looks,” he said ­”I wish I had known sooner that I could say goodbye to the corporate world and still be interesting and relevant. I wish I had known that retirement is yours to define. I successfully defined my role in the business world, but it didn’t dawn on me that I could also reinvent retirement. I don’t know why. It seems perfectly obvious now.”

Learn more by visiting: www.antiretirement.com

