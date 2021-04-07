Northcentral Technical College hires new president

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northcentral Technical College District Board of Trustees has approved the hiring of Dr. Jeannie Worden as the next president of NTC. Worden will replace Dr. Lori Weyers, who will be retiring at the end of June.

“Dr. Worden’s passion for education and commitment to our students is evident in everything she does,” said Paul Proulx, Chair, NTC District Board of Trustees. “Her strong leadership skills and vast experience with the College will ensure a smooth transition.”

Worden currently serves as NTC’s Executive Vice President. In her 26 year career at NTC, she served has served in a variety of roles including Vice President of Student Services, Vice President of Human Resources and College Advancement, Executive Director of the NTC Foundation, Director of Human Resources, Human Resources Specialist, Benefit Specialist and Adjunct Faculty. Prior to coming to NTC, Worden worked in private industry in the field of Human Resources. Worden holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Edgewood College, an MBA from Upper Iowa University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“I am humbled and feel truly blessed to have been given the privilege of serving the great students and staff of NTC as its next President,” said Worden. “As the mother of two NTC graduates, I have seen first-hand the impact NTC has had in the life of my family and I am committed to providing those same opportunities to the residents of our District.”

Dr. Worden will begin her new role July 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.