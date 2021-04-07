New salon at Mid-State Tech benefits students and community

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) – Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids received a much needed facelift to its cosmetology department salon to better prepare students.

The brand-new state of the art salon at Mid-State is helping give students a taste of the real-world, it’s enhancing education and serving the community.

“It’s all up to date, everything’s state of the art, everything’s modern,” Cosmetology student Danielle Henriksen said.

For students like Henriksen, a remodeled salon at mid-state is a dream come true.

“When I graduate and go into my career, wherever I chose to go, it will just prepare me for everything here because it’s all up to date and modern,” Henriksen said.

The old salon was much smaller with less lighting, which was an inconvenience for students and staff as well as clients.

Henriksen said the new facility doesn’t even compare to other salons.

“This salon [is] much more open, this space is stretched out a lot so we can practice a lot more services,” Henriksen said.

Construction for the $900,000 investment began in the fall of 2020 and opened in time for the spring semester.

The new space includes a barbershop, aesthetics space, hair salon and a nail salon for their new nail technician program.

“We added that cohort so that the students can have another option instead of just doing cosmetology, they can now focus more on nails,” Mid-State Cosmetology and Barber Instructor Josie Stoflet said.

The new facility is open to anyone, whether they need a manicure, a haircut or even a facial. Students have access to the latest technology.

“It’s been great, we’ve been able to move around, the lighting has been wonderful, allowing more area for students to do their services and new state of the art equipment,” Mid-State Cosmetology and Barber Instructor Stacy Brock said.

Most importantly, the new space ensures students get that hands on real-world experience that they will need after college.

“It makes me so happy to be able to see these students flourish and enjoy their time here,” Stoflet said.

The Salon at Mid-State is open Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 8 to May 19, from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

