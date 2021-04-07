Motorcycle safety tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer weather means more motorcycles on the roads. Vehicle operators and motorcyclists are both encouraged to be aware of their surroundings as most bikes hit the streets.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports nearly half of all motorcyclist fatalities involve another motor vehicle.

Pro-Motorsports Co-owner Allan Zahrt provides a few tips for vehicle operators and motorcyclists to remain safe on the road.

“Just being aware,” is the first thing all drivers should consider Zahrt says. “Don’t drink and drive. Those kinds of things all apply on your motorcycle as well as they do in a car.”

He says vehicle operators must also recognize the size difference.

“As far as the cars, it’s being aware of something much smaller than they are,” Zahrt explained. “Motorcycles have their lights on at all times to help see them when you’re not looking. And just check your blind spots and be aware.”

And he says motorcyclists should always practice the safety measures they were taught.

“We’ve had a long winter layoff,” Zahrt explained, “so, now we have to reacquaint ourselves with our motorcycles, and the procedures of running and driving and being amongst all the other traffic.”

Zahrt encourages everyone interested in riding a motorcycle to take a riding course, similar to the Basic Rider Course at Northcentral Technical College.

Lead RiderCoach Ken Heis says the course is designed for beginners.

“We offer the Basic Rider Course, which is for beginners,” Heis explained. “People who have new been behind the controls of a motorcycle, that are curious, that want to get their license… we take them on a step-by-step process. Here in the state of Wisconsin, we use the E3 which is 3-hour course online, followed by 10 hours on the range, and approximately 5-6 hours in the classroom.”

